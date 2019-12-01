Catt Sadler’s Palm Springs-Inspired Home Is Giving Us Serious Design Inspo

In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, Catt Sadler gives us a tour of her L.A. abode in partnership with Uber Eats and Starbucks.
Sweet Digs has long been the series to satisfy our deepest curiosities about where people live — and, more importantly, how much they’re paying for it. Enter Catt Sadler: You probably already know the journalist from her award-winning work and her Naked podcast; now, we're giving you a look inside her Los Angeles home, letting you peep her daily coffee order (literally…with a Starbucks coffee delivery from Uber Eats) and find out what upgrades she spent her money on and why. Topping the list of big purchases? A nearly $7,000 handmade Turkish rug that covers the floor of her family room and is apparently really useful for spills. There's also a farmhouse table that she scored at a neighborhood estate sale and a vintage piano passed down from generation to generation in her family (she had it shipped all the way from her home state of Indiana). Ready for the full tour? Watch the latest episode of Sweet Digs above.
