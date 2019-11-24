We Pay $5,200 A Semester For Our 2-Bed Dorm Room

Dorm life can be painfully limiting: Walls are un-drillable, bathrooms are shared, and every spare corner must be dedicated to storage. Parents often encourage us to postpone the big splurges. After all, why bother buying expensive sheets if you'll soon move on from your Twin XL bed? If you put carpet in your room, will you have room for a vacuum to clean it with?
But Barnard sophomores Courtney and Sofia cared about making their space feel like home. They bought carpet, decorated their walls with decals, and even used contact paper to transform their boring dorm furniture into pieces worthy of an adult apartment. They each pay $5,200 a semester (roughly $1,300 a month) to live in a dorm room with communal bathrooms, round-the-clock security, and in-building cafeteria and laundry room. Check out their sweet digs in the video above.
Advertisement