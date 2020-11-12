Easy DIY Hacks One Brooklyn Couple Used To Personalize Their Apartment

After three years in their apartment on the border of Fort Greene and Clinton Hill in Brooklyn, couple Brianna and Mike have amassed quite a bag of tricks for making their rental feel more personal and elevated. “There's a lot of things that I wish were a little bit more updated,” says Brianna of the one-bedroom space, “So we’ve tried to make it a bit more — what's the word I'm looking for?” Mike interjects: “Less rough around the edges.” They also made one big, fluffy, and (in Brianna’s words) “a little crazy” addition to their home — an Australian Shepherd puppy named Goose, who they adopted two weeks prior to filming their Sweet Digs.