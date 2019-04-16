Skip navigation!
Ikea's New Collection Is An African Take On Hygge
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
Home
Wayfair Is Opening Its First IRL Storefront & We Are Here For It
Michelle Santiago...
Apr 16, 2019
Work & Money
How To Find Out What's On Your Background Check
Ludmila Leiva
Jan 30, 2019
Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Here's How Much It Would Really Cost To Live Like Midge Maisel
Olivia Harrison
Dec 7, 2018
Home
Amazon's New Home Line Isn't Trendy — & That's Why...
With October at its end, we're prepping to swing into the holidays and embrace the oncoming chill with seasonal swagger — from head to home. Amazon's
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
The Pumpkin-Decorating Trend You'll Be Seeing Everywhere Thi...
With Halloween a little over a week away and Thanksgiving soon after, it's time to think about how you're going to decorate your home with a festive fall
by
Olivia Harrison
Target
Target's Fall Home Line Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is
Just because we aren't hitting up Target this fall for back-to-school supplies, doesn't mean an equally exciting adult version of the annual shopping
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
5 Steps To Get Your Home Ready For Peak Post-Summer Productivity
Summer is the definition of carefree; we jump into everything from our outfit choices to our travel plans with wild abandon. But after we've barreled
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Horoscopes
What It’s Like To Live With Every Sign Of The Zodiac
Sharing a home with someone other than your partner or best friend can feel like walking on a tightrope (okay, that can be true in the aforementioned
by
Sara Coughlin
Home
Don't Make This Mistake When You Rent An Apartment
You may own a bar cart or know how to set up a dinner table, but you can't fully qualify an adult until your apartment is covered by renters insurance.
by
Venus Wong
Work & Money
Need A Sofa? They're $100 Off At Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters is having a sale on their sofas, as if we needed another reason to want to go apartment shopping. From now through November 5, the
by
Sarah Midkiff
Home
Here's How You Can Qualify For The NYC Housing Lottery
Scoring a subsidized unit from the NYC Affordable Housing Lottery is the ultimate dream for many New Yorkers, but it's especially important for those
by
Venus Wong
Home
Insider Secrets To Getting Your Best Apartment Deal, Ever
You found the apartment of your dreams. Big congratulations are in order. But, of course, it’s not official, and more importantly, you can’t move in
by
Mimi O'Connor
Travel
How Not To Over-Stay Your Welcome & More Vacation Etiquette
'Tis the season for summer shares; these communal getaways are a genius solution for cash-strapped millennials, but spending time in someone’s home and,
by
Maggie Puniewska
Work & Money
How To Negotiate Your Lease (And Win!)
Last year, I moved into a giant one-bedroom with level floors, six windows, three closets, and no mice. It’s wonderful, and I love living there. This
by
The Billfold
New York
The NYC Apartment-Finder Guide
We've all heard the old adage, “Location, location, location.” But, it’s not so easy to follow in New York City, where the average one-bedroom
by
Sarabeth Sanders
Shopping
Our Favorite Home Decor Finds Under $50!
It's a shame when someone's space is leaps behind their closet, style-wise—but with vases costing nearly as much as one month's rent, it may seem
by
Connie Wang
