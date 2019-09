Wayfair Is Opening Its First IRL Storefront & We Are Here For It

Wayfair announced plans to open its first set of non-virtual doors this fall in the Natick Mall in Natick, Massachusetts. (If Wayfair’s presence seems familiar to Natick Mall shoppers, it’s because in 2018 Wayfair hosted a pop-up there over the holidays.) The Boston-based home goods retailer will create a store complete with on-hand experts for complimentary design consultations. “We look forward to inviting our customers further into the world of Wayfair, welcoming them to step inside our newest shopping experience guided by the knowledgeable support and expertise of our in-store design team,”Niraj Shah, CEO, cofounder and co-chairman of Wayfair said in a press release.