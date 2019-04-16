Wayfair Is Opening Its First IRL Storefront & We Are Here For It

Wayfair announced plans to open its first set of non-virtual doors this fall in the Natick Mall in Natick, Massachusetts. (If Wayfair’s presence seems familiar to Natick Mall shoppers, it’s because in 2018 Wayfair hosted a pop-up there over the holidays.) The Boston-based home goods retailer will create a store complete with on-hand experts for complimentary design consultations. “We look forward to inviting our customers further into the world of Wayfair, welcoming them to step inside our newest shopping experience guided by the knowledgeable support and expertise of our in-store design team,”Niraj Shah, CEO, cofounder and co-chairman of Wayfair said in a press release.
Advertisement
Like with most brick-and-mortar stores, you can leave the outpost with your purchases in tow, order online and pick up your items at the store, or have purchases from the store sent to your door. Wayfair also has plans to open four pop-up shops later this summer that will feature a curated selection of the website's massive offering.
Despite the convenience of shopping for bigger ticket items — like furniture — online, some of our favorite furniture and home decor brands are testing their customers' IRL loyalty by bringing them in-store experiences that specifically address the needs and concerns of consumers. For example, Ikea just opened its first Planning Studio location yesterday, which includes a selection of products that focus on small space needs.
If you’re feeling jealous of Natick right now, we get it. But maybe focus your energy on hoping that Wayfair announces the opening of an All Modern storefront by your workplace at some point in the near future.
Advertisement