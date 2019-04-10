Wayfair's Biggest Sale Since Black Friday Starts Today

When online home goods mega-retailer Wayfair first launched Way Day last year, it didn’t expect it to be the crazed deal-hunting frenzy it ultimately turned out to be. But what was first an underdog company’s semi-successful effort to boost revenue is now turning into a back-by-popular-demand retail holiday that kicks-off today at noon.
On Wednesday, April 10th, starting at noon (EST), Wayfair will open its virtual doors to eager shoppers and deal-hunters. Way Day will allegedly feature Wayfair’s lowest prices since Black Friday with up to 80% off over 100,000 items from the Wayfair family including AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane. And this year, Way Day is a 36-hour affair.
If you’re the type of person who gets retail brain and blurred vision at the sight of so many deals, Wayfair’s site will also feature live, on-site videos of product reviews to keep you from buying something you’ll regret. And just in case this retail frenzy wasn't already extreme enough, Wayfair will grant you an extra 40% off at check out on select items if you share the deals on social media.
Get a head start on scouting your favorite on-sale pieces by signing up for alerts here and keeping an eye on our onsite shop-guides for the absolute best Way Day furniture to decor finds.
