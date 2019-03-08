10 Chic & Affordable Pieces On Sale At Wayfair Right Now

In the mood to do some shopping for home goods this weekend? It's nice to switch things up once in a while and Wayfair is currently having a sale that can help you find a fresh item to reinvigorate any stale space — no matter your budget.
In addition to offering up to 70% off outdoor pieces and home renovation items right now, Wayfair is also offering savings on furniture and decor. Refresh your room by adding a big ticket items like a new bed frame or sleeper sofa. Or, simply bring in something more delicate, like a new vase or planter.
Ahead, we've rounded up Wayfair sale items we want for our own homes. Our picks include pieces that are both big and small, and every last one of them is a steal.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.