Adding a touch of greenery to your space has long been a popular way to bring a bit of character to your home. Plants offer natural beauty to a living environment and can even benefit our mental health . Millennials have fervently taken to the trend, and their favorite retailers are designing into this growing interest of all things green. There's an array of unique hanging planters out there for all types of aesthetics. Opt for a minimalistic, copper look to complement more contemporary spaces, or get experimental with a colorful, glass-blown iteration of the vessel that certainly won't go unnoticed. You can even DIY a planter from gift baskets or an attractive food or drink vessel.