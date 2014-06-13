Story from Home

10 Cozy Beds To Inspire A Weekend Inside

Chloe Daley
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
There are few things we love more than our beds. We can't name what they are, but no doubt, they exist. Since this week has been a bit dreary (from our office views in New York City), we have one game plan this weekend: staying in between the sheets.
Ahead, we found 10 sleepy nests to inspire a major bedding overhaul. From a crisp all-white crib to a Southwestern camper nook, these Instas will have you ordering some fresh sheets immediately. Once that's done, you can get busy binge-watching OITNB. No judgement here.

More from Home

R29 Original Series