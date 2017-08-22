Skip navigation!
Chloe Daley
Food & Drinks
What Happened When I Lived Like A French Woman For A Week
Kimberly Chou Tsu...
Aug 22, 2017
Beauty
3 Successful Women Dish On Their Beauty Favorites
Claire Fontanetta
Jun 27, 2017
Health
3 Old-School Workouts That'll Get You Stronger Than Ever
Amy Roberts
Apr 11, 2017
Food & Drinks
6 Snacks In A Jar That Will Become Your New Obsession
Every day at around 3 p.m., we need a snack. And given that we're always trying to save money on lunch, breakfast, and well, just about everything else in
by
Zoe Bain
Home
5 Pinterest Decor Lessons You Need To Unlearn Now
This story was originally published on June 10, 2015. I love Pinterest. You love Pinterest. We all love Pinterest. Except when it leads us astray.
by
Chloe Daley
Styling Tips
How Not To Fall Into A Style Rut When You’re Home For The Holidays
Even those of us who don't consider ourselves "traditional" hold holiday traditions to a high regard. Take for instance the night we decorate our
by
Gina Marinelli
Home
The Real Cost Of TV Apartments — & Who Could
Actually
Af...
This story was originally published October 24, 2014. TV isn't supposed to be real life. We know that. But, sometimes we see an apartment or sprawling pad
by
Chloe Daley
Home
10 Unbelievably Gorgeous Pics Of Pro Dancers In Their Homes
Picture yourself kicking back at home. Would you describe what you're seeing as "graceful"? Probably not. You might imagine yourself hunched over the
by
Chloe Daley
Music Tracker
Meet Singer Alessia Cara: Taylor Swift's A Fan & So Are We
Kenzo sweater, Blk Denim pants. In less than a year, Alessia Cara has gone from being a You Tube artist to a Def Jam signee whose debut single,
by
Cortney Riles
Home
12 Things You've Been Keeping At Home You Need To Replace, Stat
Clutter usually falls into one of two categories. The first contains all those weird things you can't really get rid of, like the hideous heirloom dish
by
Chloe Daley
Home
How To Live In Your Favorite French Films
The "undecorated" French interior is tricky to emulate — but, of course. Our take on it? All you need is a few classic pieces to anchor a spartan room;
by
Chloe Daley
Home
The Coolest, Easiest Way To Update Your Apartment
Do you suffer from nail-to-wall phobia? You're not alone. Artfully Walls consultant (and former domino editor-in-chief) Michelle Adams says, "A lot of my
by
Chloe Daley
Home
This $30 IKEA Hack Will Upgrade Your Entire Apartment
My infatuation with covering everything in wallpaper started back in 2006, when I opened an issue of domino featuring then-rising interior designer Nick
by
Chloe Daley
Home
This 11-Foot-Wide House Is Basically A Hallway
When it comes to small-space interiors, Japan wins the gold for innovation. The latest design accomplishment that caught our eye? An 11-foot-wide home in
by
Chloe Daley
Home
5 Expert Tips For A Bedroom That Will Never Go Out Of Style
Crisp, white bedding is a no-fail look — in theory. But in a cramped bedroom with white walls, it can feel like you're lost in the clouds. That's where
by
Chloe Daley
Home
This Is The BEST Thing The '80s Ever Gave YouTube
We thought we knew the definition of fabulous. Then, we discovered Brenda Dickson. The former daytime television star of The Young And The Restless is no
by
Chloe Daley
Home
Naked Coffee Table Got You Down? Here Are 18 Ways To Fix It
It's the easiest decorating trick to master: Just put a book on it. A gorgeous coffee table book, to be exact. Fat tomes on divine design and epic
by
Chloe Daley
Home
These Portraits Of A 97-Year-Old Woman At Home Will Make You Reth...
Seeing a person in their home — their chair choice, the books on their shelves, the brand of dish soap on their kitchen countertop — can allow for a
by
Chloe Daley
Home
See Every Piece From Ellen DeGeneres' New Home Line
Ellen DeGeneres may shock celebrities in her dressing room hidden-cam series, but her new home and fashion line holds no surprises. In the best way. The
by
Chloe Daley
Home
7 Pink Flamingo Moments That Prove Their Creator Will Be Missed
If you grew up in the suburbs, you no doubt came across it: An expanse of lawn filled with plastic, long-necked waterfowl just chilling. As far as pranks
by
Chloe Daley
Home
The Latest Cat Lifestyle Trend Is Here & It's Glorious
A photo posted by The Beauchesne Experience (@teambeauchesne) on Jun 25, 2015 at 2:22pm PDT Just because cats spend the majority of their time
by
Chloe Daley
Home
Everyone's Favorite Online Home Shop Just Opened Up IRL
Recently, a certain R29er purchased a gorgeous pendant light online. She was enamored. It was going to be the pendant light of her dreams. But when it
by
Chloe Daley
Home
This Lightbulb Might Be The Ultimate Small-Space Solution
Unless you're a homeowner or have a spacious, rent-stabilized abode (the unicorn of urban real estate), chances are you're not on the market for "smart
by
Chloe Daley
Home
This Kickstarter Project Has A Heart — & A Story You Need To Hear
We all have our ambitions. Buying our own tiny house would be one such dream. Being Beyoncé is another. Entrepreneur and consummate handyman Greg Hennes
by
Chloe Daley
Home
This Start-Up Is Made For Space-Conscious City Girls
Moving furniture around in the city is typically one big headache. If you've ever rented a truck to pick up a Craigslist sofa one neighborhood away, you
by
Chloe Daley
Home
Affordable Lighting Ideas For When Your Bedroom Is A Black Hole
Good windows just might be the holy grail of apartment hunting — especially if you live in a crowded urban area. Nice light is hard to come by for many
by
Chloe Daley
Home
30 Times Ikea Was Everything
Ikea U.S. may be the go-to furnisher of many a millennial home, but the brand itself is celebrating a distinctly grown-up milestone today. Yes, the
by
Chloe Daley
Home
50 Super-Chic Home Buys — Under $50!
Our agenda for the next three months takes place chiefly outside, slathering on sunscreen, slurping organic strawberry popsicles, and perfecting our
by
Chloe Daley
Home
The Coziest Secret To Living Like An Adult
Your bed ought to be a haven of utter bliss. But high thread-count linens aren't exactly budget-friendly. So, we found a sneaky way to make it happen
by
Chloe Daley
Home
An Interior Design Service You Can Actually Afford (Because It's ...
Hiring an interior designer may seem like a luxury more typical of dual-income Connecticut homeowners than four girls renting in Alphabet City. But that
by
Chloe Daley
