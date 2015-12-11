Holiday Outfit Ideas Comfortable Clothing

If the best part about coming home is raiding your mom’s closet…



Up there with the thrill you get from scouring the thrift stores of your hometown, diving into the back of your mom’s closet to unearth gems from the past — such as the suede jacket she wore in the '80s or an intricate handwoven statement topper — is as much a tradition as gift exchanges. So plan ahead with pieces that'll really make the most coveted items of your mother's (or brother's or great aunt's...) shine for the short time you'll borrow them.



Come prepared with casual, luxe-looking basics such as crisp, chunky knits and your faithful denim-on-denim combo to make these favorites feel updated and completely you. Modernize the look even further with your own take on a standout trend that you're probably already sporting on your local coffee run: socks and slides. It's a random style choice for sure but keeps this look laid-back, not lazy.