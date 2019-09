Holiday Outfit Ideas Comfortable Clothing

Even those of us who don't consider ourselves "traditional" hold holiday traditions to a high regard. Take for instance the night we decorate our apartments while listening to our most festive playlists or the days post-celebration that we spend eating leftovers and watching movies on the couch. And then there are rituals like wearing PJs for a week. This is what it’s like every year when we visit our folks for the holidays: Even the most adventurous and advanced style stars among us can succumb to the appeal of a five-day sweatpants marathon, borrowing dad's oversized flannels, and — should there be reason to leave the house — tossing on that pair of whiskered jeans we thought were a pretty sweet look in college.But not this year.This year we plan to keep our sartorial senses intact and, more importantly, embrace all the wonderfully weird and undeniably random style opportunities being at our parents' affords us. To do this, we're keeping comfort and ease at the forefront of our minds by blending chic, standout pieces as well as elevated basics and loungewear from American Eagle Outfitters . The results are ensembles that make all the difference between at-home style that's cool and at-home style that looks like every day is laundry day.Ahead, five holiday-dressing conundrums and the new ways to break the old-sweats tradition.