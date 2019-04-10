Best Wayfair Furniture On Sale For Way Day

If you have yet to take a scroll through Wayfair's virtual aisles, then today is the day to do it: the stocked home site with daily deals on furniture to decor officially kicked off its second annual Way Day sale at noon. Lasting through tomorrow night, the super-sale will offer up to 80% off cross-category goods with free shipping on Wayfair, AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane — and we'll be tracking the absolute best discounts on all the must-shop furniture finds right here for the next 36 hours.
Since pulling the trigger on everything from couches to beds is a big deal, you may as well do it when you're actually getting a big deal too. Ahead we're rounding up the essentials in home investment and anchor pieces that are worth springing for while the sales and free-shipping last — from the plushest sectional sofas to stylish storage units, mixed-material tables, and much more.
