The Best Rugs On Sale For Way Day, According To Customer Reviews

Surely, when you first learned of Way Day, Wayfair’s biggest sale since Black Friday, you readied your mouse, and Pinterest board, to do some serious strategizing. Maybe you stick to good old fashioned pencil and paper for your home decor plotting. Or perhaps you’re one of a growing number of people experimenting with digital home modeling. But you've probably learned by now that the key to decorating your dream apartment lies in planning and budgeting.
Either way, you have numbers to run and things to consider. If you rent, maybe your lease requires a certain percentage of your apartment to be covered in carpet. Even if it doesn't, area rugs can keep street dirt from spreading all over your apartment — a strategically-placed area rug can make a room feel twice the size and everything in it twice as expensive.
But for most of us, it really comes down to price. A price can make or break a purchase; it’s the difference between a steal and a scam. Luckily, rugs will be up to 80% off throughout the 36-hour shopping frenzy that is Way Day. We culled through the customer reviews on the Wayfair site to gather the top rated rugs that, thanks to the sale, strike the perfect balance between price and quality.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.