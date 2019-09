Download These Apps If You're Struggling To Furnish & Decorate Your Home

If you're a discerning design lover, you're probably already aware of Chairish , an online marketplace for buying and consigning both vintage and contemporary furniture, art, and decor. (If you're not, just think of it as TheRealReal for interiors.) But did you know the company also offers an app that allows you to upload images of your space and test out pieces from the site inside it? Well now you do. Obviously, there are several apps that do this, but when it comes to the one-of-a-kind (and often investment-quality) pieces Chairish sells, we think getting a feel for them in you space before committing is crucial.