15 Gallery Walls So Glorious, You'll Want To Copy Them, Stat

A large, empty wall can be a scary a thing, especially when you’re designing on a budget. A lack of art, frames, and special tools can make decorating feel all the more daunting when you're trying to devise a cost-effective plan of action. It’s a good thing that everyday items — postcards, mementos, and old photos — can look like masterpieces when hung up gallery-wall-style.
That’s not to say an original painting or print isn’t a great starting point for your gallery wall; it just means that cool visuals can come from a variety of unexpected sources. Scour flea markets, thrift shops, and even your own storage closet for old textbooks, concert flyers, and record covers — you’ll find a slew of cheap but compelling images. So whether you're dreaming of a full-fledged photo grid or something a little more salon-inspired, fret not: These 15 fabulous facades will help guide the way. No contractor — or original artwork — necessary.
That’s not to say an original painting or print isn’t a great starting point for your gallery wall; it just means that cool visuals can come from a variety of unexpected sources. Scour flea markets, thrift shops, and even your own storage closet for old textbooks, concert flyers, and record covers — you’ll find a slew of cheap but compelling images. So whether you're dreaming of a full-fledged photo grid or something a little more salon-inspired, fret not: These 15 fabulous facades will help guide the way. No contractor — or original artwork — necessary.