5 Steps To Get Your Home Ready For Peak Post-Summer Productivity

Summer is the definition of carefree; we jump into everything from our outfit choices to our travel plans with wild abandon. But after we've barreled through the season, and it comes to an inevitable close, we're forced to finally slow down and pick up the pieces — literally. Three months of living free, easy, and on-the-move can translate to massive at-home messes.
Kissing warm weather goodbye with an apartment full of unpacked suitcases, strewn summer products, and expired kitchen goods is disheartening. So, we conspired with the organizational experts at The Home Edit to hatch a solid plan of attack for exactly how to handle our out-of-season stuff. Ahead Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin share five simple steps, from storage solutions to clutter edits, that will get your living spaces in back-to-school shape post summertime's storm.