In theory, keeping a small space clean (and clutter-free) seems simple, right? Wrong. In reality, the tiniest of abodes can become easily congested due to an out-of-whack ratio of square footage to stuff. When living in a small space, cherished belongings can end up overflowing everywhere, with odds and ends crammed onto crowded countertops and into shoeboxes that even real estate agents won't call closets. And we can forget about ever winning the ongoing dust battle, because deep cleaning those evil particles out of overcrowded nooks and crannies is nearly impossible — so we wind up giving into cohabiting with covered clutter.
But instead of accepting a disorderly fate, we hatched a plan to regain control over small spaces with advice from experts. According to Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of the stylish Nashville-based home organization service and blog, The Home Edit, you can open up your compact apartment by tightening up all that clutter in eight simple steps. From labeled storage systems to reimagined dual purpose pieces, read on for tips that will take your small space from crowded to blissful.