Bigger, more expensive home buys (like furniture) might be apartment essentials, but they aren't exactly what pulls a space together; it's the small things that punch personality into our spaces. Achieving an apartment atmosphere that feels effortlessly luxe is as easy as placing a selection of small home accents with intention. Not only do these found items ooze unique energy, but they also make for affordable and fire gifting material. And you don't need to sift through thrift shop shelves or holiday market booths in order to find them...
From funky area rugs to chic candles, handmade throw pillows, tiny humidifiers, sparkly everything bagel ornaments, and much more, we've rounded up 29 one-of-a-kind buys (all for under $29) to gift this holiday season. So, skip the flea market and shop our curated online hit-list instead. Scroll on to discover the stylish home accents for your most polished to eclectic or wildly whimsical giftees.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.