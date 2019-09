The Best Big Steals From Wayfair's Holiday Home Sale

November is here, which means one thing and one thing only: it's officially holiday season, baby. Aside from forced family bonding, back-to-back feasts, and endless gift lists , these festive times also tow some of the most epic annual sales. But we don't need to wait until Black Friday to start shopping these steals — mega home destination Wayfair just kicked things off early for us with a huge sale on all the goods we'll need to get our abodes dressed, prepped, and ready for the hectic season ahead.