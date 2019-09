When White Sheets Won't Cut It, Try This Non-Basic Bedding For Fall

We've pulled together ten finds that use soft hues, unique patterns, and varying textures to achieve fall bedding at its best — which means cozy with a bit of color. From whimsical cheetah-embellished sheets to soft yarn-stitched duvet covers to funky graphic-printed sets, these options will help you season-swap in style. Try layering any of the non-basic buys ahead with your favorite pillows and throws for a bed that looks dressed to the nines — even with some post-Labor Day whites included.