Pumpkin spice is a divisive seasonal flavor. While its lovers anxiously await the limited edition product parade, haters make plans to keep the orange glare out of their grocery carts completely. But regardless of your feelings on the subject, it's hard to argue that pumpkin spice has grown into a full-on lifestyle. So even if you don't care for the taste, enjoying the cozy essence of pumpkin spice is an achievable possibility.
Ahead we've rounded up 11 home goods that are oozing PSE (pumpkin spice energy). Whether it's a subtly sweet and spicy scent, a plush pumpkin-y pillow, or a PS-hued wingback chair, getting in the fall spirit doesn't just have to be about what kind of latte you're drinking. Now you can indulge in all (or none) of the upcoming pumpkin-flavored fervor, inside a subtly pumpkin-spiced apartment.
