PSA: It's officially pumpkin spice season again. The infamously polarizing food trend is so all over the place, we can taste it — literally. Hate it or love it, the yearly influx of new pumpkin spice-flavored products are now steadily flooding onto grocery store shelves across the country. In past years, we've rounded up the PS goods that we actually want to eat and tasted all of the orange offerings from Trader Joe's, and now, we're taking a look at the newest pumpkin spice creations currently debuting on our grocery store shelves.
Ahead find ten popular brands' 2018 takes on the autumn food obsession, rolling out now through the end of October. Next time you visit your local supermarket, be on the lookout for the spiced up pumpkin versions of your go-to groceries — like Kellogg's pumpkin spice-flavored Frosted Flakes (which we fully plan to enjoy for breakfast with a hot PSL).