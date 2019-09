Once there, we filled up our carts with as many pumpkin ( and pumpkin spice ) packaged goods as we could possibly get our hands on (PSA: it was 28, to be exact) and hit the checkout line looking like true fall fanatics. (We definitely got a few strange looks from fellow customers.) But, before the tasting could begin, we had to first establish the ranking rules. With differing personal food and flavor preferences set aside, we settled on a rating system based solely on the star ingredient in question: pumpkin. The specialty goods with the least pumpkin flavor, came in last. The nosh with the most delicious pumpkin-y punch, came out on top. Scroll on to see where your favorites landed — and be sure to shout out any items that may have been missing from the location we hit up in the comments!