Dunkin Has A New Fall Drink & It's Coming For The PSL

It’s official: We’re in the dead middle of summer and the pumpkin spice race has begun. Who can sate (or overwhelm) our pumpkin spice cravings first? Last week, Starbucks announced that a new PSL creamer would join the rest of its pumpkin-spiced products on grocery store aisles everywhere. And with its conveniently placed “P” and its history of opportunistic rebranding, it’s only a matter of time before IHOP renames itself the International House of Pumpkin. Dunkin will debut its fall menu on August 21st, but first, it wants to get a head start on fall decor and pumpkin celebration.
This season at Dunkin, we can look forward to the return of the PUMPKIN doughnut and PUMPKIN muffin. Plus, expect new additions like the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte and the Apple Cider Doughnut and Munchkin doughnut holes.
On August 14th, eight stores will be rebranded with new signs, decor, and freebies. The first 250 customers to visit one of these eight pumpkin spice chapels can claim a free small hot or iced Pumpkin Coffee. And if you want that spice to linger on your lips long after you’ve recycled your cup, they’re also giving out free pumpkin-scented Munchkins lip balms.
But we have to work for our pumpkin spice. Dunkin’ isn’t telling us where these eight mystical rebrands will pop up, only that the cities in which they are located spell out the work “Pumpkin.” Given these initials, we can rest assured this won’t be limited to the major coastal cities, perhaps just New York and Miami. But how many cities do you know that start with the letter “u”? For the “k” we’re putting our money on either Kansas City or Knoxville. But if the “n” is for Nashville, they might not give Tennessee two pop-ups. One of those p’s is definitely for Pittsburgh. Keep an eye on Dunkin’s social media accounts for more clues as the date approaches.
Forget Leo and Libra seasons, according to coffee brands, It’s officially “PKN SZN.” Beyond making us crave something we can’t have, the tease might wear out by the time the products are available. But then again, some brands are known to announce the arrival of their fall offering around this time of year.
