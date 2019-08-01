Starbucks Just Added A New Product To Its Line Of PSL Goodies

If you’ve ever thought that you’re the biggest Pumpkin Spice Latte lover in the world, think again. Starbucks is the PSL’s biggest fan. Starbucks has a Penelope Taynt-level obsession with PSL. And today, it’s escalated in the best way possible.
Last week, we learned that some of your favorite Starbucks drinks inspired a series of creamers that will be available in this August. And if you thought that PSL’s absence in that lineup must’ve been a terrible oversight, rest assured: Pumpkin Spice Creamer is coming to a grocery store near you, along with a host of other PSL goodies you already know and love.
While you wait for the original PSL to arrive at your local Starbucks, you’ll be able to pop a pumpkin spice ground coffee K-cup pod, packed with cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin flavors, into your Keurig. Or you can scoop some of the Pumpkin Spice flavored ground coffee into your coffeemaker; a light roast with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg notes. Add a little splash (or a big splash, we don’t judge) of the new PSL creamer and enjoy some Pirouline-esque Pumpkin Spice cookie straws on the side.
If it’s all about simplicity for you (or you’re camping) VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte is also coming your way, with real milk. But if you’re on the go, there is a ready-to-drink PSL and if you still want your coffee on the rocks, there’s an Iced Espresso Classic version to keep at home in the fridge.
Is this more PSL than you can handle? If it is, it’s okay that you can’t hang. It takes a mega fan to enjoy this much PSL in the middle of the summer.
