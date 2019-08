This fall, Starbucks is adding a new pumpkin coffee beverage to its seasonal menu , one for these stone-cold leaf rakers. The new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is not an iced Pumpkin Spice Latte, promise. It’s a cooler take on the fall staple. It’s also Starbucks’ first pumpkin beverage since 2003 , when the now-iconic PSL was first introduced. It’s available starting tomorrow just like the PSL , and both will remain on the menu while supplies last.