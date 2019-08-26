I’ll never understand how people order iced coffee beverages after August. These are likely the same folks who think ice is a snack and, like Zendaya, take bites out of their ice cream. More power to them, I guess.
This fall, Starbucks is adding a new pumpkin coffee beverage to its seasonal menu, one for these stone-cold leaf rakers. The new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is not an iced Pumpkin Spice Latte, promise. It’s a cooler take on the fall staple. It’s also Starbucks’ first pumpkin beverage since 2003, when the now-iconic PSL was first introduced. It’s available starting tomorrow just like the PSL, and both will remain on the menu while supplies last.
To make this drink, Starbucks took its small batch cold brew (which has a touch of vanilla) and topped it with its new crowd favorite, the cream cold foam, which has been whipped with a drizzle of that addictive PSL sauce. The result is a bi-layered cold brew, on ice, that slowly melds together into a creamsicle shade of orange. Pricing starts at $4.45 for a grande.
Refinery29 got an early taste of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and couldn’t stop sipping on it. If the PSL is like liquid pumpkin bread, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is like rain from a PSL cloud: it’s warm, spiced and somehow also refreshing.
This drink is for the stone-cold PSL-skeptics that can’t deal with the sweetness and wouldn’t be caught dead sipping from a drink stacked high with whipped cream swirl. It’s for the sassy straw sippers and loud ice-rattlers sitting in the back of the classroom. And most of all, it’s for the folks who refuse to give up their cold brew, even when it’s snowing outside.
