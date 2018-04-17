You Can Now Order Cold Foam On Starbucks Drinks — & Here's How It Tastes

If you love you the frothiness of hot lattes, but just can't bring yourself to order them during those hot summer months, Starbucks has a little something for you. Today, the coffee chain announced the introduction of "cold foam," which as the name suggests is a cold version of the steamed milk that got you hooked on lattes in the first place. According to Starbucks, the cold foam is made by blending cold nonfat milk until it is smooth.
Starting today, participating Starbucks locations will be serving special cold foam beverages including the Cold Foam Cascara Cold Brew, the Cold Foam Cascara Nitro Cold Brew, and the Cold Foam Blonde Iced Cappuccino. The new menu innovation can also be added to other iced beverages.
In its official announcement that cold foam had come to participating Starbucks stores nationwide, the coffee chain pointed out that this isn't the first time it has offered the beverage addition. Cold foam has been available at the Reserve Roastery in Seattle since it opened back in 2014. However, this is the first we have been able to try it, and try it we did.
This morning, we ordered the Cold Foam Cascara Cold Brew to see what the cold foam was like. This particular drink was topped with Cascara cold foam, which was surprisingly sweet. If you usually take sugar in your coffee, you'll probably enjoy the taste. The cold foam was also quite thick and creamy, which surprised us seeing as it's made with nonfat milk.
In this drink, the cold foam really just sits on the surface of the beverage instead of mixing with the coffee like it would in a latte or cappuccino. Though it comes with a straw, we suggest drinking it straight from the cup — especially if you're not a black coffee drinker — so that you get a bit of the foam with most of your sips.
We ordered a tall, which came with less foam then in the photo provided by Starbucks. Because of that, we were left with quite a bit of cold brew after having sipped up all of the foam. That was a bit disappointing, but we're guessing the drink to foam ratio varies depending on your barista.
Though nothing can sway us from our regular cold brew order, we're always happy to have more cold drink options, especially now that the weather is finally warming up.
