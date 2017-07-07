Starbucks Reserve Bars, which are open in several of the country's biggest cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, offer some of the most unique coffee drinks the coffee chain has to offer. One example of these show-stopping beverages is the Cold Brew Float, which features Starbucks Reserve Cold Brew and a scoop of Seattle-made Mora ice cream. Honestly, we thought it would be hard to ever beat something that decadent, but that hasn't stopped Starbucks from trying. This morning, the coffee chain announced that it would be adding two new beverages to its Reserve Bar menus.
Unlike all the new Frappuccinos flying onto menus at regular Starbucks locations, the new drinks coming to the Reserve Bars seem to be geared more toward serious coffee lovers. The first beverage is called the Nitro Dirty Chai. Unlike your run-of-the-mill dirty chai, this one does not contain espresso. Instead, it's made by blending Starbucks' classic chai with cream and topping that concoction with Reserve Nitro Cold Brew. According to the a press release, "the result is a layered beverage with a creamy texture and a head of rich and airy chai foam."
The second new addition is called the Nitro Cascara Cloud. It's made by pouring Nitro Cold Brew over vanilla bean syrup. This cold brew has been slow-steeped, which is said to bring out its dark chocolate body, berry notes, and port-like flavor. The Nitro Cascara Cloud is finished with cold merengue-like foam — made with milk and cascara syrup — and a sprinkled line of cascara sugar.
Starting July 11, both these new drinks will be on draft at select Starbucks stores with Reserve Coffee Bars. They will join the Melrose — a cold brew drink shaken with cherry bitters — classic Starbucks Reserve Cold Brew, and of course, the Cold Brew Float. We're looking forward to doing a side by side taste test to see how they hold up to that almighty ice cream coffee drink.
