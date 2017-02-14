Starbucks is always giving us coffee treats we didn't know we needed, and once we get a taste of them we can't help but think how did we ever live without this? Most recently, the coffee chain announced the addition of ice cream to its menu, and we're pretty sure this, too, is going to forever change the way we drink our coffee. This morning, Business Insider reported that Starbucks will soon launch a Roastery Affogato menu at ten Reserve bar locations in Los Angeles, Boston, and D.C. In case you're unfamiliar, an Affogato is a traditional Italian dessert that consists of a scoop of ice cream with a shot of espresso poured over it. Holy yum. Starbucks' new menu will, of course, include the Classic Affogato, but will have other ice cream-coffee treats like the Cold Bew Malt. According to Business Insider, this one is made with small-lot cold brew, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate bitters and will cost around $8.50. If that's a little too steep for your wallet, Starbucks is also testing out a less expensive Affogato menu at 100 locations in Orange County, CA. In this market, the Cold Brew Malt will be made with Starbucks' Narino 70 cold brew instead of small-lot cold brew, which will cut the cost down to $6.40. Previously, Affogatos were only available at the Seattle Roastery, but as Buzz60 reports, the menu item was so popular, Starbucks decided to test it elsewhere. There's no word yet on whether the Affogato menu will eventually be expanded nationwide. (Though if Orange County customers are as excited as we are about this development, we're guessing the rollout will be a success.) We certainly hope it will be, or at the very least, we hope Starbucks brings back the Affogato-Style Frappuccino from last summer.
Advertisement