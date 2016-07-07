Starbucks Unveils A Whole New Style Of Frappuccino

We love trying new Starbucks Frappuccino flavors, but we love it even more when a whole new type of icy beverage rolls out. (That's why we were completely obsessed with the granitas that debuted last month.) Luckily for us, Starbucks is launching a brand new style of frap today. And the new take involves even more caffeine than usual, which is just fine by us.
Meet the Affogato-Style Frappuccino. The new beverage takes a cue from the Italian dessert, an affogato. This usually consists of a scoop of ice cream topped with a hot espresso shot, but the coffee chain is applying the same idea to its fraps. The drinks come in Vanilla Bean, Caramel, and Mocha flavors, but customers can now ask for an affogato-style topper to any blended order. The Frappuccinos are made as per usual so remember: If you're already ordering one with a coffee base (like Mocha or Caramel) you'll be getting an extra shot.
“We start with a shot of our smooth signature Espresso Roast known for its rich flavor and caramelly sweetness. When you pour the espresso over the Frappuccino, it creates a beautiful marbling finish," explained Starbucks beverage development team member, Ryan Coombes. Looks like Starbucks fans will have yet another Insta-worthy order option, in case you've already posted your fair share of rainbow drink pictures.
