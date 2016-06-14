Just in time for long and exceedingly hot summer days, Starbucks is coming to the rescue with some extra menu additions, and one of them is a brand-new drink — the granita. For those of you unfamiliar with this frosty Italian dessert, granitas are typically made with sweetened ice shavings and various fruit flavorings. But, in addition to their fruity Teavana Youthberry, White Tea, and Strawberry Lemon Limeade versions, Starbucks will also be offering a game-changing Caramel Espresso granita!
Made with semi-sweetened ice, a shot of espresso, a dollop of cream, and topped off with a swirl of caramel, this granita is not your average Italian ice. And it will definitely serve as an afternoon perk-up. Get ready for your new go-to summertime coffee concoction.
These refreshers will be available as part of Starbucks' new Sunset Menu — beginning today, June 14— and will only be available post-3 p.m. (the hottest time of the day). In addition to these frozen beverages, the chain is also offering two new sweets: the Chocolate Brownie and Strawberry Shortcake Trifles. Get ready to treat yourself.
Needless to say, we are already setting our alarms for 3 p.m. sharp.
