Starbucks Is Opening 1,000 Specialty Locations That Will Serve Cocktails

Just a few months after opening its very first Princi location inside the Reserve Roastery in Seattle, WA, Starbucks is introducing customers to yet another new way to experience the brand. Today, Starbucks opened its first ever Reserve Store, and it involves booze.
The Reserve Store opened its doors in the SoDo neighborhood of Seattle, inside the same building as Starbucks' headquarters. There customers can purchase beverages that, until now, have been exclusively available at Seattle Reserve Roastery and snack on freshly-baked treats from the Princi menu.
Though the new Reserve Store may borrow some of its menu items and experiences from other Starbucks location formats, there are also elements that can't be found anywhere else. In addition to the full Roastery beverage menu, the Reserve Store will offer new items like the Nitro Draft Latte, Spiced Ginger Cold Brew, an espresso drink called the Bianco Mocha, and more. The Reserve Store will also have a full mixology bar, which serves all sorts of Italian cocktails in the afternoon and evening. With this feature, Starbucks is hoping to not only be your go-to morning coffee destination, but also your favorite after-work hangout spot.
Besides simply serving never-before-seen items, the Reserve Store will have a different layout and atmosphere. With the Reserve Store, Starbucks wants to channel a "marketplace style," where customers can learn about the various offerings, make their purchases, and then gather together in a laid back and intimate environment. To accomplish this, the store has community tables, lounge areas with comfy chairs, and two large calming fireplaces.
Because Seattle is Starbucks' city of origin, it seems that it gets all the coolest Starbucks products, drinks, and store formats. However, according to the coffee company, there are 1,000 more Reserve Store locations to come. It may have opened in Seattle first, but like with the Roasteries and Princi, more will be opening soon across the country and world. In the meantime, take a look ahead to see inside.