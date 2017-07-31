Starbucks Just Launched A Savory Drink & It Comes With Beef Jerky

Starbucks has been known to do some kooky things with our favorite desserts. This year alone, we’ve seen countless drinks that draw flavor inspiration from sweets like chocolate cake, cherry pie, s'mores, and banana splits. Now, however, it looks like the coffee chain is heading in the opposite flavor direction with it's latest Roastery-exclusive beverage, the Pepper Nitro with a Jerky Twist.
If those dessert-inspired beverages got you talking just wait until you hear all the details about the new Pepper Nitro. The beverage starts with Eastern D.R. Congo Lake Kivu coffee, which is slow-steeped as cold brew. The coffee is then infused with malted fennel black pepper syrup, giving it hints of both sweet and savory. The Pepper Nitro is poured from a tap into a glass and topped with a layer of cold honey foam. Unlike with your favorite sweet drinks, which you might finish with a dust of cinnamon, this one is gets a sprinkle of cracked pink peppercorn. Last but not least, the beverage is completed with the "Jerky Twist," which is literally a piece beef jerky placed on top. This is unlike any coffee drink you've ever encountered, right?
Raegan Powell, a member of Starbucks' R&D team who helped create the decidedly outside-the-box beverage, described the flavor taste; "With the first sip, you get a hint of the honey cold foam and the aroma of the pink ground peppercorn. The real surprise is the salty savoriness of the jerky garnish, an exciting complement to the smooth and sweet finish of the nitro cold brew experience." Yep, that sure is a far cry from the Banana Split Frappuccino.
The Pepper Nitro with a Jerky Twist will be available starting today, but it will be exclusively sold at the Seattle Reserve Roastery. If you're in Seattle and willing to try a savory-take on your routine caffeine boost, you better hurry because it's only around for a limited time.
Advertisement