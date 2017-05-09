We're currently smack dab in the middle of Frappuccino Happy Hour season. As most Starbucks fans know by now, between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. every day through May 14, all Frappuccinos are half off. You can sip on a Midnight Mint Mocha, the latest Frappuccino to be released nationwide, or you can ask for a more secretive sweet drink like the Banana Split Frappuccino.
This mysterious new Frapp was discovered at a small Starbucks location inside the Desert Hills Outlet in Palm Springs. Gina Vaynshteyn, the editorial director over at HelloGiggles, originally stumbled upon the drink. According to the sign outside the Palm Springs store, the banana split beverage is just a vanilla bean Frappuccino blended with a banana, Frappuccino Chips, strawberry juice, and a mocha drizzle. The baristas at this location also suggest adding a cookie straw to make it extra special. So it really is like a strawberry banana sundae in cup.
.@Starbucks secretly launched a Banana Split Frappuccino, and it tastes like summer in a cup https://t.co/EdpV89evf2 pic.twitter.com/qx5fCee1Pg— HelloGiggles.com (@hellogiggles) May 8, 2017
The barista who made the Banana Split Frappuccino for Vaynshteyn told her that the drink was only available at this specific location. However, we did some searching on social media, and it looks like quite a few Starbucks stores are making their own versions of the drink. One recipe, which we found on StarbucksSecretMenu.net, is created by adding vanilla bean powder, java chips, a whole banana, mocha drizzle, and caramel drizzle to a strawberries and creme Frappuccino. It's a similar taste achieved a different way.
Even if your Starbucks location isn't advertising the sundae-inspired beverage on a adorably decorated sign, that doesn't mean there isn't barista inside who's willing to try making it. It never hurts to ask, right? Especially when Frappuccinos are half off.
