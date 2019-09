To be fair, none of this is really the end of the world. There are myriad larger issues facing both women and society as a whole than whether or not some feel shy ordering a certain type of latte because it has been mocked on the internet. That is, by definition, a first world problem. And yet, it does feel like the Pumpkin Spice Latte is ripe for reclamation. As someone who generally wants to appear “cool” I publicly reject the PSL. But as a feminist who believes there’s nothing inherently wrong with wine coolers and Millennial Pink and all the other “girly” stuff that we’ve been conditioned to feel ashamed for liking, part of me wants to order a Double Grande-sized PSL and shout about it from the top of the Empire State Building. Actually, that sounds like it would probably give me a really bad stomach ache, but you get the idea.