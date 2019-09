I did my own math. A serving of avocado toast costs about $8 at the coffee shop near my Brooklyn apartment. If I bought it once every single day of the year, which no one does, it would cost me about $2,920. A once-a-week habit? That would bring it down to $416 a year. $988 if I were indulging in $19 toast with all the works. Not exactly a huge dent in the typical $63,000 down payment. Of course, I'm spending money on more than just avocado toast — but every single time I eat out, it lets me spend more time getting ahead at work, hanging out with people I love, reading books, and planning trips. I'd rather take a few more years to buy a house than miss out on any of that. No wonder they say millennials value experiences