Bottom line, we hear all the time about the so-called "latte factor" — this idea that the tiny treats we buy make a big difference in our wealth. But in reality, while the premise sounds good ("stop spending cash on lattes (or avocado toast) and become a millionaire"), it doesn't hold up in real life. And it's condescending to assume that millennials don't understand that they can simultaneously save for a house while they enjoy the occasional avocado toast treat.To be fair, Salt's column was mostly tongue-in-cheek. He also made fun of the seating options at cafes, saying the low-to-the-ground, milk-crate-style stools were deliberately designed to keep out middle-aged patrons. But his avocado toast comment clearly struck a nerve. Because bottom line: Housing costs have increased in a way that makes it much harder for millennials to buy real estate than it was for their parents at the same age. And millennials are actually saving more than any other generation, according to multiple surveys . We are trying. So, please Mr. Salt, let us bemoan our student loans over a plate of avocado toast in peace.