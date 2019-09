This Site Helps Millennials Buy Homes

Aiming to cater to millennial home buyers, Zillow Group just launched a new website called RealEstate.com , which differs from its competitors, such as Trulia and Redfin, in two major ways: 1. You can search for homes by the "all-in" price, which includes not just the "sticker cost," but also utilities, taxes, HOAs, property taxes, and all those other fees you may not think of right away. 2. It's the first big real estate website to translate listings to Spanish and Chinese, with more languages to be rolled out soon.