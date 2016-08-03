Story from Home

This Gorgeous Tiny House Is Proof That Size Doesn't Matter

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Courtesy of Studio Buell Photographed.
The tiny-home trend has really taken off in the last few years. That's perhaps partly thanks to the variety of shows on HGTV that feature tiny homes, like Tiny House Builders, Tiny House Hunters, and Tiny House, Big Living. This last show is where you'll see the work of New Frontier Tiny Homes, the builders of the world's ultimate micro-abodes.

Here, you can look inside the Alpha Tiny Home, New Frontier's flagship model. At only 246 square feet, it's just about the fanciest little thing you've ever seen. The Alpha Tiny Home is customizable based on the owner's needs and, according to Huffington Post Home, costs around $95,000.
The CEO of New Frontier, David Latimer, told HuffPo that the Alpha model costs more than other tiny homes because of its high quality. He said, “The quality of our design, our materials, our craftsmanship, the multifunctional furniture and optimization of space are second to no one.” And judging by the photos of this mini wonder, he's not kidding. Click through to see it for yourself. (Huffington Post)
Photo: Courtesy of Studio Buell Photography.
The siding of the mobile tiny home features a stunning combination of Red Western cedar and shou sugi ban cedar.
Photo: Courtesy of Studio Buell Photography.
The inside is filled with reclaimed barn wood for a rustic yet sophisticated look.
Photo: Courtesy of Studio Buell Photography.
The comfy king-size lofted bed is accessed via sliding library ladder.
Photo: Courtesy of Studio Buell Photography.
Space-saving pocket doors open to a bathroom complete with gorgeous subway tile, a Jacuzzi tub, a composting toilet, and even a washing machine.
Photo: Courtesy of Studio Buell Photography.
Who isn't a sucker for a farmhouse apron sink? And granite is the last thing we'd expect to see in a mobile home.
Photo: Courtesy of Studio Buell Photography.
It may be small, but there's room for an eight-person dining table. And check out that fold-down deck.
