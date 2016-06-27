This Tiny House Wedding Is Impossibly Gorgeous

On May 21, 2016, Adam Winkleman and Whitney Leigh Morris got married at their Venice Beach, California home. What's interesting about that? Well, for starters, the house — which has its own blog — is just 362 square feet.
Whitney, a creative director and small-space living consultant, and Adam, who works in digital advertising, have lived in the so-called Tiny Canal Cottage for most of their six-year relationship. Taking their vows on the front stoop of the home, which they share with their two rescue dogs — and, come October, a baby boy! — just made sense.
After the ceremony, which was attended by 60 of their nearest and dearest, the couple and their crew headed to The Butcher's Daughter on Abbot Kinney, where they were joined by another 40 guests for a wedding reception.
The event was utterly gorgeous — and thanks to Whitney's professional expertise, it was also incredibly low-budget. See the amazing pics (and get some MAJOR inspiration), ahead.