Justine Goodman
Travel
Mansions To Rent For A Dirt-Cheap Friends Getaway
Justine Goodman
Oct 11, 2018
Weddings
60 Super-Romantic Places To Elope
Kristy Alpert
Sep 25, 2018
Travel
37 Glorious Beach Breaks You Can Actually Afford
Alice Tate
Oct 30, 2017
Weddings
36 Stunning Wedding-Invitation Ideas
Booking the venue, securing a caterer, picking a florist — the wedding-planning process is full of small victories (read: headaches). One of the biggest
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
Beyoncé Was Too Polite To Admit She Didn't Like Her Own Wedding D...
We devote much of our time in the weddings space to writing about the difficulties of planning your big day. Among them: The stress that can arise from
by
Justine Goodman
Travel
These Hotels Are More Romantic Than
The Notebook
After a painfully long winter, spring is so close we can almost taste it. And getting away with the one you love has never seemed more appealing. But
by
Justine Goodman
Travel
The U.S. Virgin Islands Are Paying People To Go There In 2017 (Re...
Picture this: You're laying on a pristine beach on a lush island, sun beating down, cocktail in hand. The only sound is the soft, peaceful hum of the
by
Justine Goodman
Home
Here's How The Obamas Decorated The White House For The Last Time
I'm not ready to say goodbye to the Obamas. Every time I read a headline about the First Family's final days in the White House, I feel it. Extreme joy
by
Justine Goodman
Living
9 Couples Who Got Married Today, Because Love Is Still A Thing
I was born and raised in New York City, the epicenter of that liberal bubble everyone is so fond of talking about this week. I supported Hillary Clinton.
by
Justine Goodman
Living
29 Engagement Gifts Guaranteed To Impress
While wedding season is just getting underway, engagement season never ends. And while engagement gifts are certainly not mandatory, you may want to
by
Angela Tafoya
Weddings
This Tiny House Wedding Is Impossibly Gorgeous
On May 21, 2016, Adam Winkleman and Whitney Leigh Morris got married at their Venice Beach, California home. What's interesting about that? Well, for
by
Justine Goodman
Travel
29 Insanely Romantic Trips You'll Never Forget
Whether you're in a serious relationship or just seeing where things go, a getaway for two sounds pretty good right about now. Doesn't it? But how do you
by
Kristy Alpert
Living
26 Engagement Rings You'll Want To Wear Forever
Pinterest is great for lots of things — home renovations, recipes, beauty DIYs, and more. But we like it best for browsing through endless pics of
by
Angela Tafoya
Travel
What JetBlue Is Doing To Help In Orlando
While the world continues to reel from last weekend's horrific shooting at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub, which left 49 people (plus the shooter) dead and
by
Justine Goodman
Weddings
This Bride Survived My Wedding Day Nightmare
In an essay that appeared last week in Town & Country, Caroline Hamilton Langerman writes about the experience of finding out that her photographer had
by
Justine Goodman
Travel
JetBlue Is Having A Flash Sale — & It Might Be The Best One, EVER
JetBlue has had a tough week. But deciding whether or not to take advantage of the airline's insane flash sale — happening right this very minute — is
by
Justine Goodman
Travel
Ugh, JetBlue Made A Woman Change Her Outfit Before Boarding A Flight
Last week, a Facebook status update alleging that JetBlue employees had forced a female passenger to change her outfit before she could board a flight
by
Justine Goodman
Weddings
11 Real Proposal Stories That Are Making Us Cry ALL The Tears
News flash: The perfect marriage proposal is about more than just putting a ring on it. It should be a thoughtful, memorable, and romantic opportunity to
by
Charyn Pfeuffer
Travel
The Island Destination You Need To Go To ASAP
The Bahamas aren't just a place where cruise ships stop to refuel between Miami and the Caribbean. The islands are also a fantastic place for your next
by
Justine Goodman
Weddings
This
Friends
-Themed Bridal Shower Is Nuts (In The Best Way)
If you grew up in the '90s, there's a good chance you've seen every episode of Friends. Maybe you still watch reruns regularly, and are still rocking your
by
Justine Goodman
Living
6 Faux Pas Wedding Guests Make — Without Even Realizing It
There are many dos and don'ts of being a model wedding guest. Some of them you're probably familiar with — don't wear white! — but others are far more
by
Justine Goodman
Travel
This Beach Comes With Rescue Puppies, Is Travel #Goals
I hope you're not doing anything important right now, because there is a beach where you can play with rescue puppies, and now nothing will ever be the
by
Justine Goodman
Weddings
Why This Bride Shaved Her Head At Her Wedding Reception
Last week, 44-year-old Liverpool, U.K., resident Joan Lyons did something on her wedding day that may sound terrifying to the average bride: She shaved
by
Justine Goodman
Weddings
Don't Buy Into These Honeymoon Clichés
With the wedding industry booming, couples are increasingly led to believe that the success of their big day hinges upon all sorts of extras — from
by
Justine Goodman
Weddings
11 Things You Should Never Say To A Bride
I'd been covering weddings at Refinery29 for about six months when my boyfriend proposed to me last summer. We were on vacation in Big Sur, California,
by
Justine Goodman
Travel
This Hack Will Get You Roundtrip Airfare To Paris For Under $450
Want to fly roundtrip to Paris for less than half of what it would usually cost? Then you'll want to pay very close attention to this deal. According
by
Justine Goodman
Weddings
50 Brilliant Ways To Save Money On Your Wedding
This post was originally published on December 21, 2015. Want to have the wedding of your dreams without going into major debt? With proper planning,
by
Charyn Pfeuffer
Living
10 Expensive Wedding Traditions You Could Easily Skip
In 2016, the only hard-and-fast rule of weddings is there are no rules. Want to wear black instead of white? Go for it. Want to skip the hotel blocks and
by
Justine Goodman
Weddings
The 5 WORST Hidden Costs Of Weddings
A caterer recently acknowledged to me that many wedding vendors are banking not only on the fact that most engaged couples have never planned a wedding
by
Justine Goodman
Travel
Thank Your Lucky Stars You Weren't On This 30-Hour Nightmare Of A...
When passengers boarded Delta flight 944 in the Dominican Republic on Monday afternoon, they expected to land at New York's JFK airport about four hours
by
Justine Goodman
