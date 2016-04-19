11 Things You Should Never Say To A Bride

2 of 11

Illustrated by Mallory Heyer.

"No one will even notice."

It's true that couples often get caught up in small details that no one else is even remotely aware of. But so what? If the bride is focused on some detail that she doesn't feel is quite right, then at the very least she will notice.



Clearly, she cares about the pin-sized stain on the back of her dress, or the minor typo in the ceremony programs, or whatever else she may be fixated on. Don't belittle her by suggesting that it's so insignificant that no one will know the difference. Chances are she never expected to be losing sleep over this stuff, either. But when you spend a year planning every little detail of a wedding, little things may feel bigger and more dramatic than you'd expect. Saying no one will notice isn't a solution to a problem. And if you can't offer a solution, try to have some empathy.





