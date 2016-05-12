The Island Destination You Need To Go To ASAP

The Bahamas aren't just a place where cruise ships stop to refuel between Miami and the Caribbean. The islands are also a fantastic place for your next vacation. Why? Because it's a gorgeous, tropical, easily accessible spot (you can get to the Bahamas from most major U.S. cities), and is far less overrun with tourists than many of its Caribbean counterparts.
From the glistening shores of Paradise Island to the car-free streets of Harbour Island, there's a little something for everyone — provided you appreciate gorgeous weather, pristine beaches, and luxe accommodations. Ahead, we've handpicked some of the best hotels in the region. Whether you're looking for a quiet escape or an activity-filled adventure, you'll find it here.