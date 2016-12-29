The U.S. Virgin Islands Are Paying People To Go There In 2017 (Really)

Picture this: You're laying on a pristine beach on a lush island, sun beating down, cocktail in hand. The only sound is the soft, peaceful hum of the ocean lapping up against the shore. How could this get any better? you wonder to yourself. Well, apparently, it could — and it just did.
As reported by Thrillist, the U.S. Virgin Islands — that is, St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John — are celebrating the 100th anniversary of their liberation from Denmark (who knew?) by offering travelers who visit in 2017 a major incentive. Specifically, anyone who books a trip will receive a cool $300 to spend on things like food tours, outdoor activities, and museum admission, courtesy of the Department of Tourism. If you travel in the month of March, you'll also get a commemorative souvenir. So...bonus.
What's the catch? Well, in order to qualify for the freebie, you'll need to stay for a minimum of three nights. (But would you really go for less time anyway?) Also, it's not exactly cold, hard cash. The money comes in the form of paper vouchers that can be used to procure goods and services (up to the full retail price) at participating businesses and attractions.
Still, we think it's safe to say it's at least $300 more than any other tropical paradise is offering. And between the inevitable post-holiday blues and the bitter cold headed to most parts of the U.S., come January, how much convincing will you really need to plan a tropical getaway?
As reported by Thrillist, the U.S. Virgin Islands — that is, St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John — are celebrating the 100th anniversary of their liberation from Denmark (who knew?) by offering travelers who visit in 2017 a major incentive. Specifically, anyone who books a trip will receive a cool $300 to spend on things like food tours, outdoor activities, and museum admission, courtesy of the Department of Tourism. If you travel in the month of March, you'll also get a commemorative souvenir. So...bonus.
What's the catch? Well, in order to qualify for the freebie, you'll need to stay for a minimum of three nights. (But would you really go for less time anyway?) Also, it's not exactly cold, hard cash. The money comes in the form of paper vouchers that can be used to procure goods and services (up to the full retail price) at participating businesses and attractions.
Still, we think it's safe to say it's at least $300 more than any other tropical paradise is offering. And between the inevitable post-holiday blues and the bitter cold headed to most parts of the U.S., come January, how much convincing will you really need to plan a tropical getaway?
Advertisement