Here's How The Obamas Decorated The White House For The Last Time

I'm not ready to say goodbye to the Obamas. Every time I read a headline about the First Family's final days in the White House, I feel it. Extreme joy colliding with extreme sadness. A crushing sense of elation.
But today, it's mostly about the joy. That's because today, we got a first look at the Obama White House, all decked out for its final holiday season. And it takes festive to a whole other, glorious level.
According to a White House press release, "The majority of the holiday décor was designed by Rafanelli Events and executed by 92 volunteers from across the country." But the overall vision has Michelle's name written all over it, with subtle hat-tips to her primary initiatives as First Lady, like Let Girls Learn and Let's Move!, visible throughout.
So while the Obama family prepares to say goodbye to the White House (for now, at least), I'll be busy poring over these beautiful photos of their holiday decorations. I'm not crying, you're crying!
