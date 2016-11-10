Story from US News

People Are Calling On Michelle Obama To Run In 2020

Michael Hafford
Those hoping for another woman Presidential candidate have refocused their energies on the sitting First Lady, Michelle Obama. She and husband Barack have been more than clear about their reluctance to return to the White House.

That hasn't stopped the twitterati from wishing her name onto the next Presidential ballot. That energy has been particularly strong in the wake of Donald Trump's surprise victory. Many feel that he will be a disaster for women's rights, and are using that as motivation to court Obama. Michelle had been a vigorous campaigner for Hillary Clinton, notably refusing to use Donald Trump's name during official speeches.

Michelle Obama currently has an approval rating of 64%, according to Gallup. That's higher than Barack Obama's or Donald Trump's. But to read online posts, you'd think the rating was even higher.
Even Piers Morgan joined the call.
So far this is nothing but frustrated hope. We'll update you if it becomes something else.
