Will Michelle Obama ever run for president?
That question has gained traction recently, as the first lady's role on the campaign trail has grown.
But today, President Obama settled the matter — apparently once and for all.
"She will never run for office," he said in an interview on the radio show "Sway in the Morning."
"She is as talented and brilliant a person as there is — I could not be prouder of her — but Michelle does not have the patience or the inclination to actually be a candidate herself. That’s one thing y’all can take to the bank," he added.
We can't say we didn't see this coming. The first lady herself had previously said she wouldn't go back to living in the White House.
"I will not run for president. No, nope, not going to do it," she said at the South by Southwest festival last March, according to CNN.
Back then, she said she wanted to continue serving the public in "an unbiased way." She also pointed at her daughters as one of the main reasons not to seek the presidency.
"They've handled it with grace and with poise, but enough is enough," she said at the time.
Sorry, FLOTUS fans, it sounds like it's time to start packing away those "Michelle 2024" yard signs after all.
