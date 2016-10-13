Michelle Obama Just Delivered An Unforgettable Speech

Michelle Obama hit the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton on Thursday and delivered a powerful speech tearing into Donald Trump's treatment of women.
The first lady said Trump's comments on sexual assault have shaken her to her core, and she asked women everywhere to stand up against everything the Republican nominee represents.
In an emotional plea, Obama asked voters to reject Trump for the sake of children and the next generations.
Ahead, some of her most memorable lines:
“
The measure of any society is how it treats its women and girls.
”
"I listen to all of this and I feel it so personally, and I'm sure that many of you do, too, particularly the women. The shameful comments about our bodies, the disrespect of our ambitions and intellect. The belief you can do anything to a woman? It is cruel. It's frightening. And the truth is, it hurts. It hurts."
"Too many are treating this as just another day’s headline. As if our outrage is overblown or unwarranted. As if this is normal, just politics as usual…This is disgraceful, it is intolerable…None of us deserves this kind of abuse."
"The men in my life do not talk about women like this, and I know that my family is not unusual. And to dismiss this as everyday locker-room talk is an insult to decent men everywhere.
“
Strong men don't need to put down women to make themselves feel powerful.
”
"If we have a president who routinely degrades women, who brags about sexually assaulting women, then how can we maintain our moral authority in the world? How can we continue to be a beacon of freedom and justice and human dignity?"
“
We as women have all the power we need to determine the outcome of this election.
”
"[By electing Donald Trump] we're telling all our kids that bigotry and bullying are perfectly acceptable in the leader of their country."
"On November 8, we can show our children that here in America, we reject hatred and fear. And in difficult times, we don’t discard our highest ideals. No, we rise up to meet them."
And, last but not least, the line that brought down the house at the Democratic National Convention this summer:
"When they go low, we go high."
Watch the full speech here:
