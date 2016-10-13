Michelle Obama Just Delivered An Unforgettable Speech



"I listen to all of this and I feel it so personally, and I'm sure that many of you do, too, particularly the women. The shameful comments about our bodies, the disrespect of our ambitions and intellect. The belief you can do anything to a woman? It is cruel. It's frightening. And the truth is, it hurts. It hurts."



"Too many are treating this as just another day’s headline. As if our outrage is overblown or unwarranted. As if this is normal, just politics as usual…This is disgraceful, it is intolerable…None of us deserves this kind of abuse."



"The men in my life do not talk about women like this, and I know that my family is not unusual. And to dismiss this as everyday locker-room talk is an insult to decent men everywhere.

