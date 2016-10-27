Michelle Obama Just Perfectly Broke Down Why The Election Isn’t Rigged

Thursday afternoon, in Winston-Salem, NC, marked the gathering of the first ladies, as current FLOTUS Michelle Obama, and presidential candidate and former FLOTUS Hillary Clinton appeared on stage together for their first joint rally.
While she hit the usual notes of a traditional stump speech — noting Clinton’s qualifications, experience, and history — she also took a few elegant jabs at one of Republican candidate Donald Trump's most notorious claims.
"When you hear folks talking about a global conspiracy and saying that this election is rigged, understand that they are trying to get you to stay home," she said. "They are trying to convince you that your vote doesn’t matter."
Trump has repeatedly claimed that the presidential election is rigged against him, even saying that the only way he could lose the state of Pennsylvania is due to cheating. Clinton is currently leading Trump by about seven percentage points according to polls in the state.
But FLOTUS was having none of that. “Just for the record, in this country, the United States of America, the voters decide our elections,” she said. "They’ve always decided. Voters decide who wins and who loses. Period. End of story."
At one point, the enthusiastic crowd started chanting "Hillary!" and Obama waited it out patiently.
“Yeah,” she said as the chant died down. “That’s right. Hillary doesn’t play.”
