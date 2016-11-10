People Are Calling On Michelle Obama To Run In 2020

Those hoping for another woman Presidential candidate have refocused their energies on the sitting First Lady, Michelle Obama. She and husband Barack have been more than clear about their reluctance to return to the White House.
That hasn't stopped the twitterati from wishing her name onto the next Presidential ballot. That energy has been particularly strong in the wake of Donald Trump's surprise victory. Many feel that he will be a disaster for women's rights, and are using that as motivation to court Obama. Michelle had been a vigorous campaigner for Hillary Clinton, notably refusing to use Donald Trump's name during official speeches.
Michelle Obama currently has an approval rating of 64%, according to Gallup. That's higher than Barack Obama's or Donald Trump's. But to read online posts, you'd think the rating was even higher.
That hasn't stopped the twitterati from wishing her name onto the next Presidential ballot. That energy has been particularly strong in the wake of Donald Trump's surprise victory. Many feel that he will be a disaster for women's rights, and are using that as motivation to court Obama. Michelle had been a vigorous campaigner for Hillary Clinton, notably refusing to use Donald Trump's name during official speeches.
Michelle Obama currently has an approval rating of 64%, according to Gallup. That's higher than Barack Obama's or Donald Trump's. But to read online posts, you'd think the rating was even higher.
Advertisement
2020 : Michelle Obama is the 46th president of the United States 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rGBTidnJyK— fuck donald trump (@dreynaKC) November 9, 2016
I have a strong feeling Michelle Obama will be running for President in 4 years.— I FOLLOW BACK ✊ (@JonB_954) November 10, 2016
Michelle Obama 2020 please— Common White Girl (@CommonWhiteGrls) November 10, 2016
Michelle Obama 2020 please
Michelle Obama 2020 please
Even Piers Morgan joined the call.
Michelle Obama was always going to be a better 1st female president anyway.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 9, 2016
So far this is nothing but frustrated hope. We'll update you if it becomes something else.
Advertisement